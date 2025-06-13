Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Performs “Not Like Us” In Toronto & Fans Beg For An Encore, Social Media Piles On

Published on June 13, 2025

Kendrick Lamar may have been the winner in his spring 2024 beef with Drake, but a year later, he’s still pouring salt in the wound.

He’s currently traveling around the country for his Grand National Tour with SZA, but last night he went north of the border, taking the show to Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Related Stories

During his set at Rogers Centre, he, of course, had to perform the creep anthem directed at Drake, “Not Like Us.” After Thursday night’s show, social videos immediately show Kendrick’s other diss-related tracks, including “Like That” and “Euphoria,” as pyrotechnics ignited atop the stage, and the crowd can be heard singing along. Fans even begged K.Dot to perform an encore of “Not Like Us,” but he didn’t oblige, instead moving on down the setlist. 

The performance went off without a hitch, with no special antics while on his foe’s home turf, but ironically enough, he’s got another Toronto show planned for tonight, which happens to be Friday the 13th.

After that, he has two more East Coast shows before taking the tour overseas, with approximately 20 more shows in Germany, England, Spain, Italy, and concluding in August in Sweden. Then there are two more Australian shows scheduled for December.

There’s not much Drake could do to interfere with Kendrick’s victory lap, though he did attempt to divert some of the attention away by scheduling a stream with Kai Cenat.

It was rescheduled at the last minute, as they were supposed to select the fan winners of the “Somebody Who Loves Me” music video contest. They linked up to give fans the chance to write treatments and send samples of how they’d direct the video, with 20 lucky submissions getting selected and receiving $15,000 each. 

“We need more time with the treatments for somebody who loves me,” Cenat wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday. “So we are pushing the stream back a few more days. Apologies.”

See social media’s reaction to Lamar’s Canadian tour stop below.

