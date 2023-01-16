Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

When Keke Palmer announced to the world that she was with child, our hearts danced. We adore the Nope actress, and it has been beautiful to watch her evolution from a precocious child star to a chic, powerful young woman who is in demand. Palmer unveiled her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live last year, and since then, it’s been all eyes on Keke. From her hilarious Instagram antics to her impeccable style, the award-winning actress is one to watch.

Although Palmer is with child, her grind still continues. The young mogul has been in a myriad of places doing what she does best – hustling. And while she is getting her grind on, you better believe she is fashionably dressing that belly. In case you’ve missed out or been under a rock, we have a roundup of Palmer’s immaculate pregnancy style that we can’t get enough of! Get into it below!

Pregnant And Posh: Keke Palmer’s Maternity Style Is On Point! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com