Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s “Christian Walker is STILL annoying” news…

A clip posted today (July 13) features the “terminally delusional” son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker at a Starbucks drive-thru. Turns out, R&B singer Kehlani was in the car ahead of him. To say the clip was wild would be an understatement.

Apparently, Christian took offense to Kehlani allegedly telling the barista that he was an “a**hole” and to “be safe around him.” So, he decided to get out of his car and get into their face.

So…basically, he proved Kehlani right. Hmm…

Okay, first off, kudos to Kehlani for keeping their cool. Most of us would be a millisecond away from throwing the Strawberry Açaí Refresher in his face. Seriously, you don’t get into someone’s personal space like that!

Secondly… are you SURE no one knows who Kehlani is? Because judging by your past tweets… YOU’VE BEEN A FAN, SIR!

As expected, the backlash was swift. And it was warranted. Check out some reactions below!

Kehlani Approached By Sunken Place Inhabitant Christian Walker at Starbucks; Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopnc.com