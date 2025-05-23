Kanye West Says He’s “Done With Antisemitism” But Social Media Isn’t Buying It

Kanye West is always down for a controversial (or downright hateful) take, but now he’s stepping back from one of his most hateful stances. but now he’s stepping back from one of his most hateful stances.

“I am done with antisemitism. I love all people,” he began. “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.”

When explaining why he’s changing his divisive remarks, he thanked his kids for the change in perspective.

“I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again,” he added. “Share peace. Share love.”

While fans may be wary of Ye’s motives or his truthfulness because of his constantly changing views, the announcement could signal the end of a dark chapter for him.

He was subsequently dropped from his deals with Gap and adidas and shunned on social media.

But he doubled down and continued to crash out over his views, professing his love for Hitler , a Super Bowl commercial that directed people to a site selling swastika t-shirts,

releasing a track called

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long criticized Ye’s anti-semitic remarks, isn’t buying the apology, though, especially on the heels of a young couple who worked at the Israeli embassy being killed outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC earlier this week.

“Sorry, but we’re not buying it. We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again,” the ADL said in a statement to Billboard , adding that “it’s going to take a lot more than a couple of tweets to repair the damage of his antisemitic speech.”