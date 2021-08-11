Kanye Imma Let You Finish … But Theses Are 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s long awaited collab with The Gap dropped its first piece June 8. The release – which coincided with West’s 44th birthday – is a puffy, metallic sky-blue jacket. The item retails for $200, but if you haven’t ordered one already, expect to pay more: The jacket sold out in hours, which means that outside of a future restock the only way to get one now is by finding a third-party reseller.

During the first DONDA listening party, Ye sported a red bubble coat that will be part of the Yeezy X GAP collab. Genius marketing: According to a story by HotNewHipHop, fans eagerly coughed up cash to pre-order the item, and the sales numbers were staggering.

His recent collaboration with GAP is meant to provide that sort of accessibility for fans but it turns out that the demand is too high. According to sports business journalist Joe Pompliano, Kanye West’s Yeezy x GAP collaboration resulted in $7M in sales for the store. Former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler revealed that the Yeezy x Gap jacket the rapper debuted during his first DONDA listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta sold out overnight. What’s even more interesting is that the 35,000 people who copped $200 jacket won’t receive it for at least another six months.

The love affair between Hip-Hop and fashion dates back to the origins of the genre itself. In the early years, rappers looked outward to find their clothing brands of choice. But as the influence of rap grew, it was the culture itself that began to create or endorse the newest, hottest apparel.

Today we look at brands synonymous with the culture. How many of these Hip-Hop clothing lines do you remember?

