Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housweives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss celebrated her 47th birthday on the island of Turks and Caicos in style. Kandi’s loving husband Todd Tucker surprised Kandi with a trip to commemorate her born day. To Kandi’s surprise, a handful of her close friends and ‘RHOA’ castmates joined the getaway, which she discovered during her flight when her friends began popping up on the plane. Kandi shared an emotional video on social media as friends boarded the flight to paradise.

“Then my husband is taking me on a trip & so many friends started showing up surprising me on the plane! I started crying happy tears. This birthday is starting off great! The perfect kick-off to what I pray will be an even more amazing year. I feel loved! Perfect bday vibes,” wrote the music mogul.

Fast forward to Turks and Caicos, and the #kanditwerksnturks vacation looked like the party of the year. Kenya Moore, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and other close lady friends joined Kandi. According to Kandi’s Instagram pictures, the voyage was full of colorful looks, sexy swimsuits, and sexy all-white garbs. Jump in below to see how Kandi and her girls fashionably rocked Kandi’s Tarus celebration!

Kandi Burruss’ Surprise Turks And Caicos Birthday Trip Was Stylishly Lit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com