9 Things You Should Know About Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris made history in 2020 as the first female Vice President of the United States. Now, at 59 years old, the political trailblazer is poised to potentially become the first female President of the U.S. Before her groundbreaking tenure in the White House, Harris forged a path marked by significant achievements in social justice, criminal justice reform, and advocacy for women's rights. Her dedication to serving the American people has garnered widespread anticipation about her future impact once she assumes the presidency. Here are some things you may not know about the fierce V.P. Kamala Harris holds a noteworthy affiliation with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., having joined the historic organization during her time at Howard University in the 1980s, according to USA Today. Founded in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest African American Greek-letter sorority and is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine Nine—a collective of historically Black fraternities and sororities. Recently, Harris's sorority sisters, under the banner of Win With Black Women, demonstrated their support by raising over $1 million for her presidential campaign during a private Zoom call organized by prominent Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, alongside Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and featuring Rep. Jasmine Crockett. The initiative highlights the strong bonds within the sorority and their commitment to Harris's candidacy. Additionally, over 44,000 Black women convened to strategize and mobilize in support of Harris's candidacy. The energy and pride for Harris were palpable as the community rallied behind her historic bid. Similarly, a conference call targeting Black men, hosted by Roland Martin and attended by at least 35,000 participants, raised over $1.3 million. Notable speakers including Gov. Wes Moore, attorney Benjamin Crump, civil rights leader Marc Morial, and NAACP President Derrick Johnson underscored the significance of Harris's candidacy and the broad-based support it has garnered within the Black community. Harris's presidential ambitions were evident from the outset, as she swiftly raised over $80 million from grassroots supporters within a day of announcing her campaign for the Democratic nomination. Her momentum was bolstered by enthusiastic backing from party members, culminating in her securing 2,688 delegates —surpassing the 1,976 needed for nomination. As Kamala Harris continues to redefine political norms and inspire generations, her journey from Vice President to potentially the first female President promises to be a testament to resilience, leadership, and her never-ending quest for equality in American politics. Here are few more facts about Kamala Harris that shed light on her background and achievements.



1. She has a multicultural heritage Source: Getty Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was from India and worked as a breast cancer researcher. Her father, Donald Harris, hailing from Jamaica, was an economics teacher, according to People. Her multicultural background has shaped her identity and perspective on diversity and inclusion. Harris’s parents first crossed paths in 1962 during a U.C. Berkeley study group for Black students, where they instantly connected, as reported by The New York Times. Within a year, they married, and soon after welcomed their daughters Kamala in 1964 and Maya in 1967. Both deeply committed to civil rights and social justice, their bond grew stronger as they marched together during the transformative Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. “My parents marched and shouted in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It’s because of them and the folks who also took to the streets to fight for justice that I am where I am,” Harris wrote on Instagram in June 2020, the same year she was elected V.P. “They laid the path for me, as only the second Black woman ever elected to the United States Senate.”





2. She made history as California's first female Attorney General Source: Getty Kamala Harris achieved an historic milestone well before she assumed the role of V.P. The Oakland, California, native was the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian American to serve as Attorney General of California following her election in 2010. During her tenure as A.G. Harris achieved significant milestones, including a landmark $1.1 billion judgment against for-profit Corinthian Colleges for deceiving students, Reuters noted. Additionally, in 2012, she spearheaded an $18 billion settlement with banks for their misconduct related to foreclosures. These accomplishments highlight her commitment to holding institutions accountable and protecting the rights of Californians affected by corporate malpractice and financial misconduct.

3. She was a top prosecutor Source: Getty In 2004, the Democrat was elected as the District Attorney of San Francisco, where she played a pivotal role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights on a national scale, according to her bio on the White House website. Notably, she officiated the first same-sex wedding following the overturning of Proposition 8. During her tenure, she also established the office’s environmental justice unit and pioneered a groundbreaking program aimed at helping first-time drug offenders obtain a high school diploma and secure employment. This initiative was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as a national model for innovation in law enforcement. Earlier in her career, in 1990, Harris joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, where she focused on prosecuting cases of child sexual assault, demonstrating her early commitment to advocating for victims and ensuring justice for vulnerable individuals.







4. A champion for civil rights Source: Getty Throughout her career, Harris has been a vocal advocate for civil rights and criminal justice reform. She co-sponsored the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, aimed at addressing police misconduct and racial bias in law enforcement. The bill, inspired by the painful death of George Floyd, simplifies federal prosecutions of police misconduct, and puts an end to racial and religious profiling. It also abolishes qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.





5. She's a passionate stepmother Source: Getty Kamala Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, who became the first Second Gentleman of the United States upon her inauguration. When she isn’t making decisions for the American people, the beautiful politician is embracing her role as a stepmother to Emhoff’s two children, Ella and Cole. Harris candidly discussed the delicate balance of her responsibilities as Vice President alongside her role as a stepmother during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April of this year. Her stepchildren were responsible for coining the affectionate term “Momala,” according to Elle. Harris said she works together as a team with Kerstin Emhoff, Cole, and Ella’s biological mom, to make sure they are raised in a happy and loving environment. “We are on the same team about parenting. We respect each other and we like each other,” the V.P. shared. “I think what’s really important and will make it work is when all of the adults who are in that dynamic have respect for each other and understand that this is not about territorial ownership, right. But it is about respect. And I was very clear with the kids. I am not here to replace your mother. You have that one mother and I’m the second mother, ‘Momala,’ and I think that when the adults are really clear about, you know, a commitment to mature relationships, it makes it so much easier for the kids because children don’t want to have to choose,” she added.





6. Restorative justice achivements Source: Getty Harris launched the Back on Track program in the early 2000s, pioneering a restorative justice approach aimed at reducing recidivism among low-level drug trafficking defendants. This initiative combined rigorous accountability with meaningful opportunities for personal growth. According to reports, less than 10 percent of BOT graduates reoffended, showcasing its effectiveness at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional prosecution and incarceration. The program specifically targeted young adults aged 18-30 facing charges for their first felony offense related to low-level drug sales. Prosecuting attorneys referred eligible participants to Back on Track at the charging stage, reflecting Harris’s proactive stance on rehabilitation and reducing the cycle of crime.





7. She's an author Source: Kamala Harris/Facebook In 2019, Kamala Harris published a memoir titled The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, which details her upbringing, career, and vision for the country. “In The Truths We Hold, she reckons with the big challenges we face together. Drawing on the hard-won wisdom and insight from her own career and the work of those who have most inspired her, she communicates a vision of shared struggle, shared purpose, and shared values as we confront the great work of our day,” a synopsis for The New York Times bestseller reads.





8. She's passionate about immigration laws Source: Getty Harris has been a vocal supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, advocating for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and protections for DACA recipients. Her own background as the daughter of immigrants informs her policy positions on this issue. As highlighted by Immigration Impact, during her tenure as A.G., Harris distinguished herself as a vocal advocate on immigration issues. She was the first politician to demand the resignation of then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen due to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which resulted in the separation of over 3,000 children from their parents. Additionally, Harris staunchly opposed the administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and successfully urged DHS to swiftly reinstate it following the Supreme Court’s intervention. She vowed to fortify and expand protections for DACA recipients if she wins the presidential race.



