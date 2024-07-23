GOP Congressman Labels VP Kamala Harris “DEI”, Social Media Fires Back

GOP Congressman Labels Kamala Harris "DEI", Xitter Fires Back
Republican congressman called Kamala Harris a “DEI Vice President”, sending social media users into a fury. As Vice President Kamala Harris is securing the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Republican politicians have begun to make their attacks. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett has become a more vivid example of this thanks to a post he made on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (July 22). “The incompetency level is at an all-time high in Washington. The media propped up this president, lied to the American people for three years, and then dumped him for our DEI vice president,” Burchett wrote in the post which included a video of his appearance on News Nation. Burchett doubled down on statements that he made to CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview earlier. “Biden said, first off, he’s going to hire a Black female for Vice President, and he just skipped over – what about white females, what about any other group?” he said. When Raju followed up by asking if she was a “DEI hire”, Burchett replied “100%” before saying her record was “abysmal”. The interview took place during a House committee’s interview of now-former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle over the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.A
The congressman has been in hot water before, infamously claiming “We’re not gonna fix it” in response to a question about politicians preventing school shootings last year. Burchett is also a fervent supporter of Trump, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and refused to hold Trump accountable for his effect on the January 6 insurrection as well as refusing to vote for his impeachment. He’s also attacked Vice President Harris in a past interview with Newsmax, saying: When I hear her talk, I just scratch my head and think this is what DEI is really about. It clearly is. She checks all the boxes. She’ll say she’s of Indian descent one day, then she’ll say she’s of Black descent. It’s just box-checking.” Those who saw his statement on social media were thoroughly incensed and made it known in their responses defending the country’s first Black, Asian, and woman vice president. One response to Burchett’s post from X user Richard Slaney listed Harris’ previous posts, ending with “She’s very, very qualified.” Another user flatly responded, “If you’ve got a second and want to explain to us how this isn’t racist, go ahead.” Take a look at the more withering responses to Burchett’s post below. READ MORE STORIES:
