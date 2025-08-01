Kamala Harris Announces Book On Presidential Run & Decides Not Run For California Governor

Kamala Harris has decided her next move. But it won’t be running for governor. The former vice president announced yesterday that she would not be seeking the top political job in California, despite rampant speculation that she was in the running. She made the announcement via social media.

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” she said Wednesday. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

She added, “I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service — service to their communities and to our nation,” she added. “At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

Harris was speculated to be a candidate in the 2026 governor’s race. The current governor, Gavin Newsom, is term-limited and is among the potential Democratic candidates to run for president in the 2028 election. According to a CNN report, although Harris researched the role and what it would take to win in a crowded field that includes Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Rep. Katie Porter, she ultimately decided against it.

Harris made the announcement after traveling to the United Kingdom for the wedding of Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs. Harris and Powell Jobs are longtime friends. Powell Jobs has been one of her financial backers, digging from her own deep pockets to support Harris’ campaigns.

Will Harris use the downtime to prepare for another presidential run in 2028? It’s unclear whether or not that’s the plan. While her celebrity and fundraising ability would help her, her political history may prove detrimental.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Charlie Cook, a non-partisan political strategist, says Harris’ name recognition certainly would help place her “as a serious contender, but no more so than a handful of other people would be.”

But he says that goes both ways in a future presidential run.

“…I think the desire/need to turn the corner and get some separation from Biden probably strips away any advantage.

One thing we know Harris is doing – she’s releasing a book. 107 Days comes out on Sept. 23. Harris will do her first TV interview since the election on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I believe there is value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward,” the former vice president posted to X. “In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes, the fight takes a while.

See social media’s reaction to Harris’ next endeavor below.

