Kai Cenat’s AMP Partnering With Target Gets Flamed Over DEI Rollbacks

Target is still reeling from its DEI rollbacks, causing low foot traffic nationwide, but has something up its sleeve to hopefully win back loyal consumers.

They’ve jumped on the streamer wave and launched a campaign featuring the AMP (Any Means Possible) collective, which includes Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss.

AMP has been promoting its personal care brand TONE, which features products like aluminum-free deodorant, body wash, on-the-go cologne, body mist, lip balm, and body lotion in several scents. Now all 16 offerings can be found at your local Target.

It’s a win for both as Target takes a stab at the Gen Z market, while AMP gains more widespread appeal beyond its millions of online followers on platforms like Kick, Twitch, YouTube, and beyond. The group even celebrated the deal by doing a sleepover in a Target store.

Cenat’s glad to shake up the male care space, saying in the press release, “We really saw a gap in the shelves for a new brand to break through — and for a brand that is fresh and represents who we and our community are. Products that don’t just look good but actually work and smell great.”

Fanum, on the other hand, doesn’t want to stranglehold TONE to the group’s hoard of male fans, but rather anyone looking to switch up their grooming routine.

“With TONE, we didn’t just want to be another men’s brand,” Fanum says. “We wanted to be something different and unique on shelf with clean design. And honestly, we also don’t want to be only a men’s brand, we want to be for everyone.”

AMP’s attempt at more widespread appeal would typically receive a round of applause. Still, social media views it as tone-deaf, given that Target eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts with guidance from Trump back in January.

Since then, the chain store has seen a sharp fall in sales, which is only looking worse in light of Trump’s war on tariffs.

Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts on a call in May that the slashing of DEI was partially responsible for the drop, and months later, instead of acknowledging the mistake, they tried to target that same demographic with the new AMP partnership.

See social media’s reaction to the business move below.

Kai Cenat’s AMP Partnering With Target Gets Flamed Over DEI Rollbacks was originally published on cassiuslife.com

