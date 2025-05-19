Kai Cenat To Direct The Music Video For Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

Becoming one of the most important names in Gen Z comes with its perks, including his friendship with Drake , who’s allowed him to be the creative mastermind behind the music video for

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

Cenat spoke about the opportunity, and like his newly launched Streamers University , he wants other creators to join in on the fun.

While on stream, he revealed that fans can submit 30-second to 1-minute videos from any point of the songs using

their concepts for the song’s video to the email address SSS4U@Drakerelated.com.

The 20 people who produce the best ideas will each receive $15,000.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cenat says the idea for the production behind the video came after he gave Drake some constructive criticism for the “Nokia” visuals.

“Drake saw my reaction to Nokia, and y’all know I felt like Nokia could have been filmed better,” Cenat says. “

I felt like Nokia coulda had more potential.

But Drake is giving me the opportunity to direct a song from the album.”

Submissions to the opportunity must be submitted by May 24.

In other Cenat news, he’s also trying to inspire other content creators to live out their streamer dreams by introducing Streamer University.

“At Streamer University, streamers of all backgrounds will have the opportunity to showcase their personalities as students, alongside both unrealized, upcoming, and well-established creators,” reads the landing page.

Like any other school, there’s an application to get in, and there’s even a questionnaire for potential professors. The school has come with drama too, as plenty of fellow streamers expressed disappointment and anger after they were turned down. Plus, since admission is free, Cenat is fronting the bill, making the process all the more stressful.“I’m never doing this sh-t again… No matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure things is good, I always get the bad end of the stick,” he said. “My bank statements is f-cking ridiculous behind this sh-t. Nobody’s paying a dime to be in this sh-t. This is strictly for me to help n-ggas. I’m finna crash out.” See social media’s reaction to Cenat turning his attention to the “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” video below.