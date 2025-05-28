Kai Cenat Shuts Down Man Who Crashed His AMAs Livestream to Praise Kanye West

Yes, Kanye West still has devoted fans. That’s what Kai Cenat found out when he was live streaming from the American Music Awards. While he was covering the show hosted by Jennifer Lopez, a man in the audience interrupted the stream to cape for West.

At first, it seemed the man just wanted to introduce his daughter to the popular streamer who has 17.7 million followers on Twitch alone, making him the second-most followed person on the platform. At just 23 years old, Cenat has more than 30 million followers across multiple platforms. At the AMA’s, he was engaging with the audience and covering the show when the man approached him with his young daughter.

“Hey, who let this guy in here?” he asked, then said, “Hey, where’s Kanye at? We wanna say, we love Ye. We love Ye for being outspoken regardless, ’cause it’s America and I think it’s a great thing to live in a free country. Don’t you, Kai? It’s a free country, and it’s cool to have opinions.”

Cenat was unimpressed, asking, “So, you really hopped on my stream, knowing my influence, to come on here and say that?”

The man continued, “I think he’s a great guy and at the end of the day you [can have] a dialogue with him.”

Cenat looked at the camera and said, “This is what I’m gonna say: I think I want to protect my energy, so I’mma politely ask you get out of here, cuz.”

The man ultimately backed off, but not before finishing up with “It’s good to have free opinions in this country,” and “God bless you.”

West has drawn controversy in recent years for everything from selling Confederate flag T-shirts to espousing anti-semitism in various ways, including selling apparel with a swastika on it. adidas ended its lucrative Yeezy deal with West after multiple rants about the Jewish community. But recently, West says that he’s done with anti-semitism and that he’s seeking God’s forgiveness.

At one point. Cenat was hoping to have West on a stream, but it appears that he no longer wants to pursue that interview.

“I’ve seen the tweets,” he told a streaming viewer who asked about the interview in February. “It’s just back to back to back,” he said. “I think it’s GG’s,” which in streaming parlance means ‘game over.’

So, don’t expect to see Kanye, even after he disavowed his most recent antisemitic actions, to be guest-starring in a Cenat stream anytime soon.

