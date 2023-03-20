Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

June Ambrose and Puma have released the second drop from their Keeping Score collection, which honors empowering women.

The new gear follows the first drop of the Keeping Score collaboration which happened in January. In 2022, Ambrose signed on as Puma’s creative director for women’s basketball. For this collection, Ambrose took her inspiration from music and from her own history styling for Missy Elliot, Jay Z and Diddy.

“I was inspired by 50 years of hip-hop and the silhouettes I’ve created throughout my career,” Ambrose said while announcing the new drop on Instagram. “I poured my legacy into the design of this collection and energy behind it.”

This drop focuses on emerald green and blue colorways, including a sneaker, the Keeping Score Slipstream in green and white, which retails for $150. The Puma Nitro is also part of the collection in a navy blue upper colorway with emerald green accents.

Other items in the 10-piece drop are a T-shirt, an athletic quarter zip, a tracksuit and a reversible varsity jacket.

The entire 20-piece Keeping Score collection, ranging in price from $30 – $200 is available via Puma.com and at the Puma flagship store in New York.

Ambrose announced the Puma Partnership in 2021, explaining that she wants to use fashion as a vehicle to empower her community.

“I’ve always envisioned being of service to, not just to my community, to my peers, to the future generation,” she told Vogue in 2021. “I know that I have a big responsibility—to show people it’s not just about dressing up. [It’s] how do we affect change? And how do we use, visually, what we’re wearing to tell a story? To feel confident and worthy, and fashion serves as the catalyst to say the things that we want.”

Check out more photos of the collection below.

June Ambrose And Puma Keeping Score Collection Releases 2nd Drop was originally published on cassiuslife.com