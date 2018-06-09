Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 9: This Day in Black Music History
1. Skip James
2. Jelly Roll Morton
3. Johnny Ace
4. Jackie Wilson
5. Jimmy Spruill
6. Kenny Barron
7. The Five Satins
8. Johnny Mathis
9. Little Eva
10. The Orlons
11. Wayman Tisdale
12. Tamela Mann
13. Sister Sledge
14. Bell Biv DeVoe
15. MC Hammer
16. Clarence 'Big' Miller
17. Arthur Alexander
18. Dinah Washington Stamp
19. Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes
20. Stevie Wonder
21. The Ronettes
22. The Black Eyed Peas
23. Abram Wilson
