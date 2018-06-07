Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 7: This Day in Black Music History
13 photos Launch gallery
1. Virginia Liston
1 of 13
2. Harold Floyd 'Tina' Brooks
2 of 13
3. Prince
3 of 13
4. Esther Ridgeway
4 of 13
5. Meade Lux Lewis
5 of 13
6. Major Harris
6 of 13
7. Chuck Berry
7 of 13
8. Bob Marley
8 of 13
9. Chuck Berry
9 of 13
10. The Artist Formerly Known as Prince
10 of 13
11. New Edition
11 of 13
12. Carol Denise Fredericks
12 of 13
13. Rapper Lil Phat
13 of 13