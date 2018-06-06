Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 6: This Day in Black Music History 19 photos Launch gallery June 6: This Day in Black Music History 1. Gary U.S. Bonds 1 of 19 2. Levi Stubbs 2 of 19 3. The Platters 3 of 19 4. Sam Cooke 4 of 19 5. Tony Williams 5 of 19 6. The Dixie Cups 6 of 19 7. The Moments 7 of 19 8. Gladys Knight & the Pips 8 of 19 9. Barry White 9 of 19 10. Stevie Wonder 10 of 19 11. Michael Jackson 11 of 19 12. Ben Vereen 12 of 19 13. Iman and David Bowie 13 of 19 14. Tina Turner 14 of 19 15. Stevie Wonder 15 of 19 16. Michael Jackson Trial 16 of 19 17. Billy Preston 17 of 19 18. Larry Leon Hamlin 18 of 19 19. Marvin Isley 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading June 6: This Day in Black Music History June 6: This Day in Black Music History Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.