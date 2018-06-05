Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 5: This Day in Black Music History
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Tony Jackson
1 of 20
2. Floyd Butler
2 of 20
3. Ronnie Dyson
3 of 20
4. Michael Winans
4 of 20
5. Johnny Mathis
5 of 20
6. The Chiffons
6 of 20
7. Brian McKnight
7 of 20
8. The Honey Cones
8 of 20
9. Sly Stone & Kathy Silva
9 of 20
10. Sleepy John Estes
10 of 20
11. Muddy Waters
11 of 20
12. The Temptations
12 of 20
13. Fats Domino
13 of 20
14. Ben E. King
14 of 20
15. Sly Stone
15 of 20
16. Mariah Carey
16 of 20
17. Richie Havens
17 of 20
18. Donna Summer
18 of 20
19. Ernie Wilkins
19 of 20
20. Ola Hudson
20 of 20