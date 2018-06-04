Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 4: This Day in Black Music History
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Oliver Nelson
1 of 19
2. Britt Woodman
2 of 19
3. Band leader Tommy Ladnier & his Orchestra
3 of 19
4. Anthony Braxton
4 of 19
5. Leroy Hudson
5 of 19
6. The Miracles
6 of 19
7. El DeBarge
7 of 19
8. James Brown
8 of 19
9. Al B. Sure
9 of 19
10. Chuck Berry
10 of 19
11. Donna Summer
11 of 19
12. Tracy Chapman
12 of 19
13. Latasha Rogers aka MC Trouble
13 of 19
14. Dionne Warwick
14 of 19
15. Seal
15 of 19
16. Ray Charles
16 of 19
17. Hattie Littles
17 of 19
18. Herb Reed
18 of 19
19. Stevie Wonder
19 of 19