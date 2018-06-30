Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 30: This Day in Black Music History
1. Lena Horne
2. Andrew HIll
3. Florence Ballard
4. William Brown
5. The Dominoes
6. The Orioles
7. The Five Keys
8. Stevie Wonder
9. Sylvia Robinson
10. The Jackson Five
11. Bobby Brown
12. Mariah Carey
13. Montell Jordan
14. Notorious B.I.G.
15. Phyllis Hyman
16. George Clinton
17. Joseph Henderson
18. Regina Bell
19. Pistol Allen
