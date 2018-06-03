Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 3: This Day in Black Music History
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Roland Hayes
1 of 19
2. Memphis Minnie
2 of 19
3. Josephine Baker
3 of 19
4. Dakota Staton
4 of 19
5. Curtis Mayfield
5 of 19
6. Eddie Holman
6 of 19
7. Deniece Williams
7 of 19
8. The Coasters
8 of 19
9. The Isley Brothers
9 of 19
10. Aretha Franklin
10 of 19
11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience
11 of 19
12. The Fifth Dimension
12 of 19
13. The Staple Singers
13 of 19
14. Lyfe Jennings
14 of 19
15. Johnny Mathis & Deniece Williams
15 of 19
16. Michael Jackson
16 of 19
17. Koko Taylor
17 of 19
18. The Black Eyed Peas
18 of 19
19. Piano C. Red
19 of 19