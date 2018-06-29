Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 29: This Day in Black Music History
1. Lloyd Richards
2. Julian Priester
3. Leonard Lee
4. Gilbert Gil
5. Little Eva
6. Brenton Dow of the Melodians
7. Louis Jordan & Ella Fitzgerald
8. The Drifters
9. The Channels
10. Lloyd Price
11. James Brown
12. Eric Dolphy
13. Pigmeat Markham
14. Shorty Long
15. Juke Boy Bonner
16. The Mary Jane Girls
17. Whitney Houston
18. Elizabeth 'Libba' Cotten
19. Levert
20. Nelly
21. Lloyd Richards
22. Ne-Yo
