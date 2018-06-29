charlamagne tha god , Elizabeth 'Libba' Cotten , Ella Fitzgerald

June 29: This Day in Black Music History

Posted June 29, 2018

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 29: This Day in Black Music History

22 photos Launch gallery

June 29: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading June 29: This Day in Black Music History

June 29: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Related Galleries
June 20: This Day in Black Music History
June 16: This Day in Black Music History
Celebrating Celebrity Dads
June 15: This Day in Black Music History
June 11: This Day in Black Music History
Upgrade or Downgrade: Did These Celebs Find Better?