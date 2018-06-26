Billy Davis , Clarence Profit , James Weldon Johnson

June 26: This Day in Black Music History

Posted 6 hours ago

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 26: This Day in Black Music History

19 photos Launch gallery

June 26: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading June 26: This Day in Black Music History

June 26: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Related Galleries
June 17: This Day in Black Music History
June 16: This Day in Black Music History
June 12: This Day in Black Music History
June 10: This Day in Black Music History
June 9: This Day in Black Music History
Biopic Brothers and Sisters