Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 26: This Day in Black Music History
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Big Bill Broonzy
1 of 19
2. St. Louis Jimmy Oden
2 of 19
3. Clarence Profit
3 of 19
4. Reggie Workman
4 of 19
5. James Weldon Johnson
5 of 19
6. Billy Davis, Jr.
6 of 19
7. Ruby Elzy
7 of 19
8. Brian Abrahams
8 of 19
9. The Platters
9 of 19
10. Angela Winbush
10 of 19
11. Clifford Brown
11 of 19
12. DJ Mister Cee
12 of 19
13. The Spinners
13 of 19
14. The Supremes
14 of 19
15. Wilson Pickett
15 of 19
16. Prince & Stevie Wonder
16 of 19
17. Tupac Shakur
17 of 19
18. Johnny Jenkins
18 of 19
19. Benny Powell
19 of 19