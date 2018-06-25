Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 25: This Day in Black Music History
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Clifton Chenier
1 of 18
2. Eddie Floyd
2 of 18
3. Harold Melvin
3 of 18
4. Joe Chambers
4 of 18
5. Don Varner
5 of 18
6. Harry Womack
6 of 18
7. Louis Jordan
7 of 18
8. Bo Diddley
8 of 18
9. The Nutmegs
9 of 18
10. Etta James
10 of 18
11. Booker T & the MG's
11 of 18
12. The Edwin Hawkins Singers
12 of 18
13. The Jackson's
13 of 18
14. Jimmy Soul
14 of 18
15. The Turbans
15 of 18
16. Vic Taylor
16 of 18
17. Michael Jackson
17 of 18
18. Marvin Gaye: Let's Get It On!
18 of 18