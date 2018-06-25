Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 25: This Day in Black Music History 18 photos Launch gallery June 25: This Day in Black Music History 1. Clifton Chenier 1 of 18 2. Eddie Floyd 2 of 18 3. Harold Melvin 3 of 18 4. Joe Chambers 4 of 18 5. Don Varner 5 of 18 6. Harry Womack 6 of 18 7. Louis Jordan 7 of 18 8. Bo Diddley 8 of 18 9. The Nutmegs 9 of 18 10. Etta James 10 of 18 11. Booker T & the MG's 11 of 18 12. The Edwin Hawkins Singers 12 of 18 13. The Jackson's 13 of 18 14. Jimmy Soul 14 of 18 15. The Turbans 15 of 18 16. Vic Taylor 16 of 18 17. Michael Jackson 17 of 18 18. Marvin Gaye: Let's Get It On! 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading June 25: This Day in Black Music History June 25: This Day in Black Music History Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.