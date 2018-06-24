Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 24: This Day in Black Music History
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Captain John Handy
1 of 19
2. Lester Williams
2 of 19
3. Eugene Mumford
3 of 19
4. Frank Lowe
4 of 19
5. Clint Houston
5 of 19
6. Derrick Simpson
6 of 19
7. Chuck Willis
7 of 19
8. The Flamingos
8 of 19
9. John Lee Hooker
9 of 19
10. Sam Cooke
10 of 19
11. Otis Redding
11 of 19
12. Janice Marie Johnson & A Taste of Honey
12 of 19
13. Rick James
13 of 19
14. Solange Knowles
14 of 19
15. Aretha & Whitney
15 of 19
16. Michael Jackson
16 of 19
17. Lady Marmalade
17 of 19
18. Ira Tucker
18 of 19
19. Fred Anderson
19 of 19