Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 20: This Day in Black Music History 20 photos Launch gallery June 20: This Day in Black Music History 1. Eric Dolphy 1 of 20 2. Lazy Lester 2 of 20 3. Buddy Guy 3 of 20 4. Emanuel Laskey 4 of 20 5. Andre Watts 5 of 20 6. LaLa Brooks 6 of 20 7. Lionel Richie 7 of 20 8. The Five Willows 8 of 20 9. Harry Belafonte 9 of 20 10. Solomon Burke 10 of 20 11. Little Richard 11 of 20 12. Bruce Tate 12 of 20 13. Ray Charles & the Blues Brothers 13 of 20 14. Tika Sumpter 14 of 20 15. Tina Turner 15 of 20 16. Bell Biv Devoe 16 of 20 17. Aretha Franklin 17 of 20 18. Lawrence Payton 18 of 20 19. The Ronettes 19 of 20 20. Lioinel Richie 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading June 20: This Day in Black Music History June 20: This Day in Black Music History Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.