Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 2: This Day in Black Music History 16 photos Launch gallery June 2: This Day in Black Music History 1. Othar 'Otha' Turner 1 of 16 2. Valaida Snow 2 of 16 3. Sammy Turner 3 of 16 4. Johnny Carter 4 of 16 5. William Guest 5 of 16 6. The Four Tops 6 of 16 7. Ray Charles 7 of 16 8. James Brown 8 of 16 9. Wayne Brady 9 of 16 10. Donna Summer 10 of 16 11. Leela James 11 of 16 12. David Ruffin 12 of 16 13. Doc Cheatham 13 of 16 14. Junior Braithwaite 14 of 16 15. Marques Adams 15 of 16 16. Ray Bryant 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading June 2: This Day in Black Music History June 2: This Day in Black Music History Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.