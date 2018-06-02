Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 2: This Day in Black Music History
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Othar 'Otha' Turner
1 of 16
2. Valaida Snow
2 of 16
3. Sammy Turner
3 of 16
4. Johnny Carter
4 of 16
5. William Guest
5 of 16
6. The Four Tops
6 of 16
7. Ray Charles
7 of 16
8. James Brown
8 of 16
9. Wayne Brady
9 of 16
10. Donna Summer
10 of 16
11. Leela James
11 of 16
12. David Ruffin
12 of 16
13. Doc Cheatham
13 of 16
14. Junior Braithwaite
14 of 16
15. Marques Adams
15 of 16
16. Ray Bryant
16 of 16