Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 19: This Day in Black Music History
1. Juneteenth
2. Joe Thomas
3. Ernest Ranglin
4. Robert Johnson
5. Al Wilson
6. Paul Kelly
7. Dee Edwards
8. Phylicia Rashad
9. Larry Dunn
10. The Scarlets
11. Billy Drummond, Jr.
12. Mark DeBarge
13. The Chanters
14. Paula Abdul
15. The Four Tops
16. Darren Barrett
17. The Isley Brothers
18. Zoe Saldana
19. Donna Summer
20. David Oliver
21. Ray Charles
