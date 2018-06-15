Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 15: This Day in Black Music History
16 photos Launch gallery
1. John Wesley Work, III
1 of 16
2. Erroll Gardner
2 of 16
3. Jaki Byard
3 of 16
4. Natalie Hinderas
4 of 16
5. Aron Burton
5 of 16
6. The Flamingos
6 of 16
7. Aretha Franklin
7 of 16
8. Ice Cube
8 of 16
9. Carl Thomas
9 of 16
10. Rufus with Chaka Khan
10 of 16
11. The Stylistics
11 of 16
12. The Five Satins
12 of 16
13. Gladys Knight
13 of 16
14. Teddy Pendergrass
14 of 16
15. Ella Fitzgerald
15 of 16
16. Wendell Logan
16 of 16