Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.
June 11: This Day in Black Music History
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Clarence 'Pine Top' Smith
1 of 18
2. Hazel Scott
2 of 18
3. King Oliver and his Band
3 of 18
4. James Pookie Hudson
4 of 18
5. Bernard Lee 'Pretty' Purdie
5 of 18
6. The Ink Spots
6 of 18
7. Glenn Leonard
7 of 18
8. Ella Fizgerald & Louis Jordan
8 of 18
9. The Spaniels
9 of 18
10. Fats Domino
10 of 18
11. Jamaaladeen Tacuma
11 of 18
12. The Spinners
12 of 18
13. Al Green
13 of 18
14. Ike & Tina Film Biography
14 of 18
15. Seal
15 of 18
16. Barry White
16 of 18
17. Jennifer Lara
17 of 18
18. Rayquon Elliot aka Stack Bundles
18 of 18