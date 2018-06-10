Andrew Blakeney , Chuck Berry , DMX

June 10: This Day in Black Music History

Posted June 10, 2018

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

June 10: This Day in Black Music History

23 photos Launch gallery

June 10: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading June 10: This Day in Black Music History

June 10: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Related Galleries
Celebrity Zodiac: Taurus
Who's The Daddy? Famous Paternity Cases
2014 Grammy Awards Hits and Misses
Stars Still Making Money after Death
Famous Folks from Michigan
Memorable Musical Collaborations of YesterYear
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now