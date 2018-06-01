Black Music Month originated in 1979. President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the great music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we’ve lost.
June 1: This Day in Black Music History
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Lafayette Leake
1 of 14
2. Marie Knight
2 of 14
3. The Ink Spots
3 of 14
4. Sonny Boy Williams
4 of 14
5. The Flamingos
5 of 14
6. Jackie Wilson
6 of 14
7. The Chiffons
7 of 14
8. Jimmy Soul
8 of 14
9. William DeVaughn
9 of 14
10. David Ruffin
10 of 14
11. Seal
11 of 14
12. Lionel Richie
12 of 14
13. Tony Thompson
13 of 14
14. Faruq Z. Bey
14 of 14