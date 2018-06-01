Black Music Month , David Ruffin , Faruq Z. Bey

June 1: This Day in Black Music History

Posted June 1, 2018

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the great music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we’ve lost.

