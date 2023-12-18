Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Reckless Assault & Harassment

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors was found guilty in New York on Monday (December 18) after weeks of testimony and evidence introduced to the jury. The actor was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment, but two other charges were dropped.

As seen on Deadline, Jonathan Majors, 34, was found guilty by a New York City jury of three women and three men after a couple of days of deliberation. The actor faced a total of four misdemeanor charges and was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree, and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors will learn his sentence on February 6 of next year. As told by the judge overseeing the matter, Majors is still under a protective order and has to avoid contact with his accuser, Grace Jabbari. Majors entered a not-guilty plea and has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal that first spilled out into the public view in March of this year.

A statement from Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg can be viewed below:

At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, news of the guilty verdict in the domestic violence trial for Jonathan Majors is spreading wide with several varied reactions. We’ve got some of them listed below.

Photo: John Nacion / Getty

