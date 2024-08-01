Conspiracy Pod: Joe Budden Says Megan Thee Stallion Conspired To Have Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Framed, X Collectively Side-Eyes Him

Per HipHopDX:

Rapper-turned-loud-mouth podcaster Joe Budden is out here pitching conspiracy theories about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting to his listeners.While Megan Thee Stallion is out here trying to help get Kamala Harris elected , Joe Budden is running his gums about the Tory Lanez shooting.On a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, the “Pump It Up” crafter pumped up wildly unsubstantiated claims about Megan Thee Stallion, accusing her of framing the man who shot her, Tory Lanez Budden’s glazing of the incarcerated musician included him explaining why he is skeptical of the story that Lanez shot at Thee Stallion’s feet during the July 2020 incident, which also involved Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris. Budden went as far as to pin the blame on Harris, saying she was the shooter and not Lanez.

“All of them involved have reason to lie, so I’m not really going with, who do I trust more? I’m just going with… n-gga thoughts,” he said.

“What is more likely? Tory leaves the studio, goes to Kylie Jenner’s house, is having a blast, thinking he’s about to get the foursome popping off. Meg gets jealous — we know how they got in the car. What is more likely? That Tory was so angered in that car that he took Kelsey’s gun and shot her?”

“Listen, we know whose gun it was,” he continued. “So he took her gun and shot [Megan]. Why? Why was he so mad […] Y’all think a man is just shooting a girl for no reason? Give me a reason! ‘Cause the only reason we got was, ‘I [Megan] said that I have more number ones than him.’

“Or what’s more believable? Two people that was running around as best friends, new in the music industry, one gets COVID, comes back, finds out her best friend is fucking the n-gga that she’s fucking on. And this n-gga was just about to get some Kylie Jenner ass […] That guy is shooting? No, that guy wants to go back!”

Joe Budden Alludes To Powerful People Above Megan Thee Stallion Influencing The Situation

He wasn’t done. He got the ears of Lanez’s loyal fans to perk up when he expressed that more powerful people are at play and that Megan Thee Stallon is just a “pawn.” The “umbrellas” and Lanez’s father all believed Thee Stallion’s management, Roc Nation, definitely influenced the court’s decision.“I think it’s above her. I don’t think she made it up. She’s a mere pawn in this,” Budden said. This play is greater than her. She didn’t make nothing up. I ain’t gonna say who I think made it up… but it wasn’t her. N-ggas out there know who it is. I know exactly who it is, I know how that gun got there, I know whose gun it was.” The former Slaughter House member also shared a private conversation with Kelsey Harris in his DMs. “I thought it was weird that the last time we talked about this shit, Kelsey jumped into my DMs talking about, ‘Aye, don’t talk about this no more.’ Why? You got immunity. It’s odd,” Budden said.Harris quickly responded on X, formerly Twitter, basically disassociating herself from his comments while promising to drop more information and telling her followers to “stay tuned.”You can peep the reactions to Budden’s comments in the gallery below.