Joe Budden Boldly Claims Megan Thee Stallion Is Not A Superstar, The Hotties Call Him A Hater

The Podfather, Joe Budden, is at it again with the Hip-Hop hot takes. This time, he’s taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s star power when it comes to being a music star.

The 41-year-old “retired” rapper turned media personality is not sold about Megan Thee Stallion being a Hip-Hop superstar. Budden, who has publicly been throwing doubt about the Houston rapper’s claims about being shot by miniature rapper/singer Tory Lanez, decided to chime in on the recent drama involving Thee Stallion, his former Everyday Struggle co-host DJ Akademiks, and Lanez. Speaking on the topic, Budden tried to explain why he felt that Thee Stallion is not a superstar because of her album sales.

“You’re not a superstar if you can’t sell an album. What the f**k are we talking about right now,” Budden stated to his current co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast. “What stops her from being a superstar if we’re taking out sales? She ain’t sold s**t,” he continued during his rant, pointing out the many lucrative endorsements and brand deals Thee Stallion has secured doesn’t equate to stardom.

“Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people,” Budden said. “She’s got a lot going on. That’s the game today.” When it came time to point to an example, the “Pump It Up” rapper used Adele to hammer home his point.

“When Adele come out, you gotta move,” he bloviated. “Nobody does that for Lil Nas X. Nobody does that for the seven Megan Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the last two years.”

As you can imagine, Budden’s OPINION garnered many responses, particularly from those who agreed with him and the Hotties who, as expected, feel he is just a hater.

One Twitter user hilariously pointed out, “Joe Budden is way too comfortable saying that rappers who have actual platinum albums,” adding, “If platinum was that easy you would’ve pumped it up bro.”

Of course, some couldn’t wait for someone like Budden to say something about Thee Stallion. One Twitter user wrote, “I know y’all don’t like Joe Budden but he’s not lying.”

Is Budden speaking facts, or is this nothing but pure C A P? We think the latter because only superstars secure the bags that Megan Thee Stallion is booking.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

