With more than 15 million records sold and multiple Grammy nominations, on November 11, 2016, R&B sensation Joe releases his 12th disc entitled, #MyNameIsJoeThomas . The disc is filled with what can only be described as some of the most confident R&B classics to be recorded in recent history featuring the super smash single “So I can Have you back” which is currently building at the #5 position according to BDS. “In a world where true emotions are masked, it is great to hear the pouring-out of ones heart in the truest form, says Aisha Morris at KJLH. “So I Can Have You Back” reminds us what “Music for the Soul” is, and Joe expresses his in every word of every verse,” she adds.

In addition to “So I Can Have You Back”, the disc features Gucci Mane on the sassy collaboration “Happy Hour” and of course the incredible cover the now Adele classic, “Hello”, which garnered more than 10 million views on you tube. “Many artists at times say that their current project is their best piece of work to date, however I can honestly say that this truly is not only my best, but one of my favorite disc evers”, say Joe. “I put my heart and soul into the creation and performance of this record and I can only hope that I am giving fans what they wish for in a Joe record,” he mentions.

#MyNameIsJoeThomas streets on November 11, 2016 on Plaid Take Over and licensed by BMG Rights Management and will be available at major retailers. Fans can pre-order #MyNameIsJoeThomas on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal and Spotify, just to name a few. “Joe continues to elevate his artistry with his pure talent and passion, his classic voice is culture,” says Tim Reid, Recorded Music, BMG U.S.

Joe is a 7x Grammy Award Nominee who’s career as an Artist and Songwriter has yielded over 15 Million Records Sold (artist) 70 Million records sold (songwriter), Hundreds of Millions of Streams, and over a half of billion video views. #MyNameIsJoeThomas will become the next Joe’s smash record. #Hello!