Jayson Tatum's Scary Injury Sparks Reactions
Jayson Tatum’s Scary Injury Sparks Reactions From Fellow NBA Players, Athletes & Celebs
Boston Celtics right now. After a strong regular season, they were heading into the playoffs with a high chance of repeating as NBA champions. Now, they are on the brink of elimination and will likely have to pull off the impossible without their star player, Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics came into their Conference Semifinals matchup with the New York Knicks as prohibitive favorites. However, they flopped in both home games, surrendering 20-point leads, allowing Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to steal two games in TD Garden. The Celtics did find their form in Game 3 and didn’t relinquish their massive lead, smoking the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, leaving many to believe they have found their groove. Then came Game 4, which was a repeat of Games 1 and 2, but this time the Celtics will limp back to Boston down 3-1 and likely without superstar Jayson Tatum, who left the game with what looked like a serious non-contact leg injury, an unfortunate end for what was one of his best games in the series. After he was taken off the court, a visibly emotional Tatum was wheelchaired back to the Celtics locker room, covering his face to hide his tears.It’s not looking good for the
The Sports World Reacts To Jayson Tatum’s Scary InjuryThe reactions to the scary injury, many speculate, could be a torn Achilles, were instant, with names like LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and more all throwing up prayers for the NBA champion. There’s still no word on the severity of Tatum’s injury, with his head coach, Joe Mazulla, saying his star player will undergo an MRI. But if the Celtics can extend it, chances are very high we will not see Big Deuce for Game 4 or the remainder of this series. The sports world is awaiting the results of that MRI. Until it comes, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Julian Edelman
2. Grant Williams
3. Isaiah Thomas
4. Jalen Brunson speaks on the injury following the game
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
6. Josh Hart
7. Kendrick Perkins
8. Ben Stiller
9. Skip Bayless
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Jayson Tatum’s Scary Injury Sparks Reactions From Fellow NBA Players, Athletes & Celebs was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage