Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson & Vince Carter Announced As ‘NBA 2K25’ Cover Athletes
WNBA take center stage during the summer, so it’s the perfect time to unveil who will be the cover athletes for NBA 2K25. Once again, it’s that time of the year again! The folks over at Visual Concepts and 2K revealed NBA 2K25’s cover athletes, and we must say that it’s a strong trio.The NBA is enjoying its offseason while the ladies of the
Covering the standard edition of the game is newly crowned NBA champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. For the WNBA edition of NBA 2K25, back-to-back WNBA Champion, two-time WNBA MVP, and six-time WNBA All-Star Las Vegas Aces Forward A’ja Wilson will grace the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K25. The WNBA Edition of NBA 2K25 will be available in the United States and Canada at GameStop locations. Tatum and Wilson unite for the first-ever NBA and WNBA dual global cover for the All-Star edition of NBA 2K25, celebrating basketball’s growing popularity. Of course, 2K had to get an NBA great to grace the cover of the Hall of Fame edition of NBA 2K25, and it’s none other than Mr. Half-Man, Half-Amazing, 4 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team, and NBA dunk contest legend Vince Carter. “In a year that showcases competition at the highest level – and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own – we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja, and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty.”
The Cover Athletes Break Down What This Accomplishment Means To Them“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” said Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.” “Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said A’ja Wilson. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it in-game.” “Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” said Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”
What We Know About NBA 2K25While not getting into too many details, we know MyCAREER will return in NBA 2K25. MyTEAM will feature new modes, and for those playing on next-gen consoles, a sixth era has been added to MyNBA. The city has been made more compact and even more interactive. Fans of the W can also try to achieve GOAT status in the mode. Current-gen console owners will also experience new updates to MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes, “plus an all-new Neighborhood metropolis to explore where they will complete quests, earn rewards, and eclipse their rivals.”
NBA 2K25 Pricing BreakdownNBA 2K25 will offer four editions of the game in various digital and physical formats: Standard Edition, a GameStop exclusive WNBA Edition that is available as a physical edition in the US and Canada, All-Star Edition, and a Hall of Fame Edition that is only on-sale through September 8 and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K25 are available for pre-order** now and will be released worldwide on September 6.
- The Standard Edition will be available for $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch.
- The WNBA Edition, a GameStop exclusive, will be available for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and only available in North America (physical only).
- The All-Star Edition will be available for $99.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content, including 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; as well as MyCAREER content, including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson TatumElectric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt.
Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson & Vince Carter Announced As 'NBA 2K25' Cover Athletes
