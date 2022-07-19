Jay Ellis & Nina Seničar Wed In Italy, Twitter Being Extremely Weird About It

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Ellis, one of the many stars from the smash hit HBO show Insecure, is now officially off the market. Via Instagram, the dashing actor announced his marriage to Nina Seničar but, as you’ll soon see, Twitter is being extremely weird about it.

Ellis, 40, and Seničar, 36, tied the knot officially in Italy on July 9 of this year according to Ellis’ post. In the post dated July 18, the message’s caption highlights the couple’s wedding day and the phrase “per sempre” which translates into “forever” or “always” according to our poor attempts at translation.

The photo features Ellis in a sharp burgundy suit that was simple and to the point, but the bride upstaged her groom as she should in a stunning off-the-shoulder and thigh-bearing dress.

Ellis, no stranger to weird commentary from the social media sidelines, posted the images with the ability to comment removed. Some on Twitter believe this is due to Ellis dating a person of European descent. Ellis caught the ire of many due to his portrayal of the very fictional if somewhat relatable Lawrence on Insecure. Further, when it was discovered that he was in a relationship with Seničar, Twitter weirdos went into attack mode.

The pair are also parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. Like Ellis, Seničar also acts and is a model of Serbian descent. The pair has been together since 2015. Ellis is currently one of the stars in the summer blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

We’ll share just a handful of reactions from Twitter despite some of them being a touch out of pocket. We wish to offer our warmest congratulations to Jay Ellis and Nina Seničar.

