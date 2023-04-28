Arts & Entertainment

James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH]

Published on April 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Footage has been released of NBA star James Harden getting into a altercation outside of a vegas casino last night.

Harden as his entourage were seen at the Flamingo a little past one 1:00am. The Seventy-Sixers Guard was seen on camera chastising a man near what looked the entrance of the venue. Subsequently tapping his chest before slapping the man in the face.

RELATED: James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions

“It’s unclear what all kick-started the confrontation — but witnesses told us once Harden noticed people were watching nearby … the basketball player and the man he was quarreling with headed inside of the building together.” According to TMZ

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

RELATED: James Harden Gifts Fan Game-Worn Sneakers and Facetimes Him

 

Check Out Some Social Media Reactions Below

James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

2. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

3. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

4. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

5. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

6. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

7. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

8. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

9. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

10. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

11. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

12. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

13. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

14. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

15. Social Media Reacts to James Hardens Hands

Close