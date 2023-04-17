Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jalen Hurts is staying in Philly!

According to NFL.com, Hurts and the Philadelphia can to terms on a contract extension that will keep Hurts an Eagle through the ’27-’28 NFL season. Jalen Hurt inked a deal for 5-years earning $255 million dollars, making him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hurts will receive a $23.294 million signing bonus, and will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years.

Hurts will receive $179.304 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and by March 2024

Hurts also has $4.304 million left over his original rookie contract season that has been transferred to his new deal.

$15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028.

The Eagles make history in the NFL spending the most money, but they also making another historic move within the franchise, as Hurts was granted the first no-trade clause in Eagles history. A clear cut indication of the franchise’s faith in Hurts, who is only 24 years old.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts Sparks Chapstick Debate in Latest GQ Interview

This deal is the largest of it’s kind since Deshaun Watson’s $230M dollar fully-guaranteed contract. Only Russell Wilson had more money fully guaranteed at signing than Hurts’ $110 million. And the total potential money to be made in this deal is the second most NFL history behind the 10-year, $450 million extension Patrick Mahomes signed with the Chiefs in 2020.

This deal was arranged by Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, who is believed to have negotiated largest contract ever completed by a female agent.

RELATED: Love Birds: Meet Jalen Hurts Jawn; Bry Burrows [Photos]

Check out some of the social media reactions below!

Jalen Hurts Re-signs With Eagles; Becomes Highest Paid Player In NFL History was originally published on rnbphilly.com