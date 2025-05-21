Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Not Visiting White House
Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Not Visiting White House, Social Media Applauds Him Standing On Business
NFL Draft is over, and OTAs are beginning in a few weeks, but people are still hung up on last season’s aftereffects. Other than the ring presentation, the other delightful hangover that comes with winning the Super Bowl is visiting the White House, which has become political since Donald Trump took office. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts opted not to make the trip to D.C. with his teammates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He recently gave the media a reason why, but again declined to name his political affiliation. “I wasn’t available,” the Super Bowl MVP said. “I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves.” Reports surfaced around the time of the visit that he couldn’t go because of a “scheduling conflict.” When he was asked about his availability at a Time 100 event, he didn’t offer much more information when asked if he’d visit. “Um,” he said, awkwardly looking around before the reporter ended the chat. Hurts wasn’t the only Eagle who skipped the event, and the list also included A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, CJ Gardner Johnson, Darius Slay, and Quinyon Mitchell. Hurts hasn’t gotten much slack for being a no-show, but his running back, Saquon Barkley, got ripped for not only attending the ceremony but also playing golf with the President the day prior and flying on Air Force One. Once he started receiving backlash, he took to social media to defend his point of view, attempting to explain that it had nothing to do with his political views because he recently hit the links with President Barack Obama, too. “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley tweeted. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.” Now, see how social media is reacting to Hurts’ brief answer below.The
was originally published on cassiuslife.com
