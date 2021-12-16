Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer On His Day Off, Twitter Hilariously Kicks Him While He’s Down

The Urban Meyer head coach experiment didn’t even last an entire season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended its tumultuous relationship with now-former head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night (Dec.15). Meyer losing his job 13 games into his first season as the Jaguars head coach on his day off was reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter before the team ower Shad Khan dropped a press release confirming Meyer’s canning.

Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

Meyer’s run as the Jaguars head coach was never well-received when the team first announced his hiring. Some could pin Meyer’s being put on the hot seat when a video of the coach in a bar being real creepy with a young woman clearly that is not his wife hit Twitter timelines in October. Another eyebrow-raising moment is when Meyer didn’t even ride with his team following a difficult loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

There was also a report that Meyer kicked his former kicker Josh Lambo during a warmup in the preseason in August. It also didn’t help that he gave his favorite wannabe “quarterback” Tim Tebow an opportunity to play for Jaguars.

As expected, with the news of the Jaguars kicking Meyer to the curb, Twitter wasted no time in clowning the former Florida Gators and Ohio State coach. One Twitter user wrote, “Jags fired Urban Meyer at midnight dog, bro sleeping with his alarm on for no reason.”

