5 Times Jabari Banks Proved His Style Is As Big As His Talent

Jabari Banks, star of the Bel-Air reboot, can act his ass off. There’s no doubt the Philly-bred newcomer, who was hand-picked by Will Smith, has a bright future in Hollywood. Not only is he one to watch every Thursday when Peacock drops a new episode, but he’s also a fashion “it” guy in the making. His fly style translates from on-screen to off-screen on red carpets and magazine covers, including Teen Vogue and our brother site Cassius, who featured him on their February “Young Icons” issue.

Banks revealed he found his light in theater class, and if you’ve seen the young talent in his element, you’ve been witness to his charismatic personality — something he learned back in theater class.

“In theater, you’re taught to be big,” he told writer Bonsu Thompson. “You have to talk to the last row. That year when I was just auditioning, I had to teach myself how to make my movements smaller and play with nuance.”

Stepping into the role of the modern Fresh Prince of Bel-Air seems like a predetermined fate for Banks, who brings a rejuvenated spirit to the spin-off.

“Will has always been that person for me,” Banks said praising Will Smith, the original Fresh Prince. “The man taught me so much and he didn’t even know. I’ve watched his motivational videos and listened to him speak; in a way, [“The Fresh Prince in Bel Air”] raised me. That I’m in this position now is just surreal.”

Banks’ performance as Will has garnered much praise, especially in a recent episode when he shared the screen with comedy veteran Marlon Wayans. Banks revealed 60 percent of the scene was improvised — a testament to both their talents.

Banks has all the acting chops and the style to match. Keep scrolling for five times, he showed he’s at the forefront of men’s fashion.

