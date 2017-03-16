J.J. Hairston

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise are making waves in Gospel music while garnering national and international recognition. Founded in 1991, the once 35-member church choir from Bridgeport, CT has transformed into an elite Billboard chart topping gospel ensemble.

The group’s current single, “You Deserve It”, is #1 at Gospel Radio and has been #1 in digital sales for two months. The song landed the group a Stellar Award nomination for Urban/Inspirational Song of the Year.

This accomplishment adds to the list of Youthful Praise’s five best-selling albums that feature Top Ten radio hits, many of which have been written or co-written by JJ, including, ”You’re Mighty,” “Resting on His Promise,” “Lord You’re Mighty,” and the ground-breaking praise song “Incredible God – Incredible Praise.”

In 2016, JJ Hairston launched Jamestown Music. This new label is exclusively distributed by Nashville-based Entertainment One. The first release, You Deserve It, will be available March 10, 2017.

Youthful Praise will continue to set a new standard for the “church choir” and show that it has no signs of slowing down.