ItsAboveMe: Hotel Employee Refuses Room To White Woman Who Called Him A ‘F***ing N***er’

In 2019, there are white folks still out there that truly believe it’s OK to call you the n-word and then because they say sorry and shed a few tears, we’re supposed to forgive them.

No ma’am.

This was a lesson a woman had to recently learn when she thought she was gonna get racist with a Black hotel clerk over the phone and then see him in person and still get a room. ‘Cause see, Mr. Craig (@cragnofridayy) wasn’t having it.

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

From the looks of the one minute video that has since gone viral, this white woman wanted to get a room at that hotel because that’s where her whole family was staying, but that wasn’t going to happen because she called him a “f***ing n***ger” over the phone.

While she is crying her best Becky tears explaining that her mother “just died,” the clerk is completely unmoved by her grief.

“… but you called me a f****ing n***er,” the clerk says with a shrug…No…, but you weren’t sorry when you said it to me on the phone,” he says back to her as she apologizes over and over again.

He also lets her know that the entire situation, “is above me now.”

What’s also interesting is that then the woman’s daughter walks in and he tells her what her mother said, she’s not shocked at all. Like she doesn’t even take a breath before he tries to convince him to let her mother stay.

However, Craig stands his ground: “There’s a Best Western next door.”

Of course Black Twitter applauded the young man and dragged the white woman and her daughter to hell and back:

