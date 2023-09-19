It Was Fun While It Lasted: Elon Musk Suggests At Charging X Users A Fee To Use His Mediocre Platform

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“I can’t believe this app is free” is starting to look like a phrase that has run its course on X.

Spotted on Variety, the Tesla Chief and current owner of X, Elon Musk, claims he wants to charge X/Twitter users a fee to use the platform.

His excuse is that it’s the only way to combat the bots plaguing the platform.

Per Variety:

Musk brought up the idea of charging all users of X/Twitter during a wide-ranging conversation focused on AI that featured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. “We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system,” Musk told Netanyahu, claiming that “it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.” His comments were initially reported by Bloomberg’s Dave Lee.

As for the price, Musk did not share an exact dollar amount, noting that “a few dollars or something” would stop the creation of bot accounts. Musk also claims X has 550 million monthly active users, and they are sharing between 100-200 million posts daily on the social network, the website also reports.

X Is Still Bleeding Cash

According to Platformer, charging users to use X is not new, and he has been toying with it for some time. Before he begrudgingly bought it, Twitter was not a profitable business, and since his check cleared, ad sales, something the platform depended on tremendously, have plunged 50%.

We guess those Cheech and Chong gummy ads won’t be enough to keep X alive.

As you can imagine, X users are not feeling the news and are once again looking for another app where they take dating debates, sports hot takes, and any other forms of entertainment they came to X/Twitter exclusively for.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

