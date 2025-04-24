Idris Elba & John Cena Butt Heads & Work Together To Stop A Global Conspiracy In First Trailer For Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Heads of State’

In the film, Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, who is not fond of John Cena’s U.S. President Will Derringer, an action movie star who somehow lands in the White House, thanks to his popularity from his films.

Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run to thwart a global disaster that threatens to end the free world.

Peter Safran and John Rickard are the producers on the film, with Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Cena, and Idris Elba serving as executive producers.

What Are Fans Saying About Heads of State?

Heads of State comes at an interesting time, as the world is currently shaking its head collectively at the United States due to the current occupant of the White House. It reunites Cena and Elba, who both starred in James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad.Clarke, a real politician, butts heads with Derringer, and the two have a very public rivalry. Still, they are forced to work together when they become targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary who easily dispatches the world’s leaders’ security forces. Teaming up with MI6 agentHeads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles and is directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry/Nobody).Social Media has been sharing their thoughts on the movie, with many excited about Cena and Elba reuniting for another film, as well as being excited for Chopra also starring in Heads of State. Some are just here for another good old-fashioned action/comedy that doesn’t require you to do anything but sit back and grab your favorite movie snack.Heads of State arrives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. For more reactions, hit the gallery below.