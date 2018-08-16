Keep Up with Our Latest News Regarding The Aretha Franklin Memorial:
Iconic Aretha Franklin Memorial from Hollywood Walk of Fame To Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church [Photos] was originally published on kissdetroit.com
1. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Flowers and mementos are left at a growing memorial at Aretha Franklin’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The legendary soul singer passed away today in Detroit from pancreatic cancer at age 76. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) color image,no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,flower,growth,hollywood – california,aretha franklin,human interest,fame,walk of fame,bestpix,temporary memorial
2. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Flowers and mementos are left at a growing memorial at Aretha Franklin’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The legendary soul singer passed away today in Detroit from pancreatic cancer at age 76. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) color image,no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,flower,growth,hollywood – california,aretha franklin,human interest,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial
3. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Flowers and mementos are left at a growing memorial at Aretha Franklin’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The legendary soul singer passed away today in Detroit from pancreatic cancer at age 76. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) color image,no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,flower,growth,hollywood – california,aretha franklin,human interest,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial
4. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, after the music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades, died on Thursday, August 16, 2018, her longtime publicist announced. – Franklin, who was 76, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,famous place,fame,walk of fame,publicist,temporary memorial,love – emotion
5. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial,love – emotion
6. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, after the music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades, died on Thursday, August 16, 2018, her longtime publicist announced. – Franklin, who was 76, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,famous place,fame,walk of fame,publicist,temporary memorial,love – emotion
7. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of the music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial,love – emotion
8. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 16: Fans of singer Aretha Franklin, the ‘Queen of Soul’, gather at New Bethel Baptist Church where Franklin’s father was pastor in memory of the singer on August 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died today of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,michigan,large group of people,father,aretha franklin,human interest,pastor,cancer – illness,fan – enthusiast,detroit – michigan
9. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
The media surrounds the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of the music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,the media,california,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,love – emotion
10. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial,love – emotion
11. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 16: Pictures of singer Aretha Franklin, the ‘Queen of Soul’, are shown in the History Room of New Bethel Baptist Church where her father used to be pastor on August 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The singer died this morning in Detroit of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) vertical,color image,no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,singer,michigan,father,aretha franklin,human interest,pastor,detroit – michigan
12. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial,love – emotion
13. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: A view of the marquee as Aretha Franklin is remembered at the Apollo Theater on August 16, 2018 in New York City. Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,music,large group of people,aretha franklin,apollo theater – new york,human interest
14. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Passersby pay their respects to Aretha Franklin at the Apollo Theater on August 16, 2018 in New York City. Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,respect,aretha franklin,apollo theater – new york,human interest,paying
15. ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty
Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, following the death of music icon, legendary singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades. – Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16, 2018, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including ‘Respect’ (1967), ‘Natural Woman’ (1968) and ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,california,flower,death,hollywood – california,occupation,respect,aretha franklin,human interest,following,famous place,fame,walk of fame,temporary memorial,love – emotion
16. Aretha Franklin Live In ConcertSource:Getty
MERRILLVILLE, IN – MAY 1991: Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Holiday Star Theater in Merrillville, Indiana in May 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)’n microphone,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,singer,1990-1999,black and white,artist,jazz music,aretha franklin,singing,compact disc,pop music,gospel,r&b,soul music,indiana,stage – performance space
17. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin sings with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on November 27, 1998. (William Archie/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,aretha franklin,human interest,singing,detroit symphony orchestra
18. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin sings at a holiday concert in Detroit, Mich. at Sinai Hosptial on December 30, 1998. (John Collier/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,aretha franklin,human interest,singing,detroit – michigan
19. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin and Jordin Sparks appear at the premiere of ‘Sparkle’ at the Emagine Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich., Sunday, August 5, 2012. (Kathleen Galligan/Deroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,film premiere,aretha franklin,red carpet event,human interest,appearance,jordin sparks,sparkle – film title,premiere event
20. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs at the Chicago Theatre on State Street in Chicago, Ill., May 19, 2011. (Scott Strazzante/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,illinois,chicago – illinois,aretha franklin,human interest,chicago theater,state street
21. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs at the inuaguration of Barack Obama as the 44th U.S. President at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009. (Brian Baer/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,barack obama,us president,washington dc,aretha franklin,human interest,capitol building – washington dc
22. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin and Jessie Jackson attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Mich., Friday, February 11, 2011. (Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,aretha franklin,human interest,palace,jesse jackson sr.,detroit pistons,auburn hills,miami heat – basketball team
23. Aretha Franklin obitSource:Getty
Berry Gordy hugs Aretha Franklin while Jesse Jackson and a guest looks on at the Motown 50 Golden Gala Live it Again Weekend at the Marriott in the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, November 21, 2009. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,looking,track and field,aretha franklin,human interest,embracing,guest,marriott international,jesse jackson sr.,iaaf,berry gordy jr.,renaissance center,detroit – michigan,iaaf golden league golden gala