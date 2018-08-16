Iconic Aretha Franklin Memorial from Hollywood Walk of Fame To Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church [Photos]

Keep Up with Our Latest News Regarding The Aretha Franklin Memorial:

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Flowers and mementos are left at a growing memorial at Aretha Franklin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The legendary soul singer passed away today in Detroit from pancreatic cancer at age 76. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2018, after the music icon, legendary singer and 'Queen of Soul' loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades, died on Thursday, August 16, 2018, her longtime publicist announced. – Franklin, who was 76, influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits including 'Respect' (1967), 'Natural Woman' (1968) and 'I Say a Little Prayer' (1968). She passed away at home in Detroit from advanced pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 16: Fans of singer Aretha Franklin, the 'Queen of Soul', gather at New Bethel Baptist Church where Franklin's father was pastor in memory of the singer on August 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died today of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 16: Pictures of singer Aretha Franklin, the 'Queen of Soul', are shown in the History Room of New Bethel Baptist Church where her father used to be pastor on August 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The singer died this morning in Detroit of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: A view of the marquee as Aretha Franklin is remembered at the Apollo Theater on August 16, 2018 in New York City. Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Passersby pay their respects to Aretha Franklin at the Apollo Theater on August 16, 2018 in New York City. Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin Live In Concert Source:Getty MERRILLVILLE, IN – MAY 1991: Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Holiday Star Theater in Merrillville, Indiana in May 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin sings with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on November 27, 1998. (William Archie/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin sings at a holiday concert in Detroit, Mich. at Sinai Hosptial on December 30, 1998. (John Collier/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin and Jordin Sparks appear at the premiere of 'Sparkle' at the Emagine Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich., Sunday, August 5, 2012. (Kathleen Galligan/Deroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs at the Chicago Theatre on State Street in Chicago, Ill., May 19, 2011. (Scott Strazzante/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs at the inuaguration of Barack Obama as the 44th U.S. President at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009. (Brian Baer/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin obit Source:Getty Aretha Franklin and Jessie Jackson attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Mich., Friday, February 11, 2011. (Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images)