Ice Spice and North West Go Viral With TikTok Collab, Twitter Goes Too Far

It’s a mixed blessing being a celebrity kid. You face enormous scrutiny from the time you’re born, but you also get all the perks – a fabulous home, world-class travel, and, in North West‘s case, making bank on TikTok while meeting all your favorite artists.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, the precocious North already had 15.1 million followers on her and her mother’s ‘Kim and North’ TikTok account. But she went viral recently after meeting up with her fave, rapper Ice Spice.

The 9-year-old was pictured alongside Ice Spice, the 23-year-old rapper born Isis Gaston in New York City. The two were pictured rapping along to Ice Spice’s hit “In Ha Mood” which was remixed with the song “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles.

Northie then returned to TikTok a few days later in a wig and chain appearing to cosplay her favorite rapper and with a friend lip-synching to the first video, now stitched together. Then North, her friends, and Ice dance together with Mom Kim making a cameo.

In yet another video posted to the Kim and North TikTok account, North, Ice, and her friends are raiding the impressively big refrigerator in what looks like North’s house, to “Boys a Liar Pt. 2,” Ice’s hit with Pink Pantheress, that includes the line “And I can’t eat enough with you.”

Though Kanye publicly objected to his daughter’s TikTok use, it appears that in their custody arrangement, Kim is allowed to have her daughter use the social media app.

In the midst of their divorce, Kanye posted a video last year, saying “I told Kim to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the ideas of family and the media tries to promote something, but I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.”

He added, “I have a say so.”

If he objected to this new video, he’s been silent so far. It may be that Kanye is still reeling from the fallout from his antisemitic statements and the subsequent loss of his lucrative partnership with adidas, which is expecting to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in the split. One thing appears certain, at just 9 years old, North has her daddy’s showmanship and ability to make news down pat.

Ice Spice and North West Go Viral With TikTok Collab, Twitter Goes Too Far was originally published on cassiuslife.com