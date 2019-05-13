HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Mother’s Day 2019 [PHOTOS]

Posted 17 hours ago

Mother’s Day is a beautiful day. Not only do we get to celebrate the women who brought us into this world, but we also reflect on our friends and family who have raised others we love. While it can also be a sad day for some whose mothers are no longer here, it serves as a reminiscent day.

Below is a look at how some of your favorite celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day and paid tribute to themselves as mothers and the moms in their lives.

1.

Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️

2.

3.

💕💗💞

4.

5.

6.

Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! Because of you I chase after God, I want to make good decisions, I work hard, I have a dream job (you kicked my career off with “Finally Karen”), maintain grace, find the balance between grace and assertiveness, always finding ways to be better than I was yesterday, encourage others, aim to be considerate of others, and seek to mind my business. You are one woman that minds her businesssss!!! 😩✊🏾You’re beyond the epitome of a woman. You’re strong and timeless. You’re not one to air all of your thoughts and somehow maintain your geniusness. Proverbs 31 has become my checklist and you literally have every one of them checked off. You’re my best friend and I can stay on the phone with you, or with you ALL Day. You’ve put your projects on hold to support your Husband and children but you’ve never forgotten about yourself and your purpose. You’ve built your home in faith, action, and words of truth and affirmation. I am grateful that God chose me to be yours. Thank you for choosing my Daddy and deciding to do life with him, you guys pushed out some pretty cool people. ☺️ I love you so much! I’m so glad you’re alive and well, and I don’t take your presence in my life for granted. #HappyMothersDay

7.

8.

❤️🤓 HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

